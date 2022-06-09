News / Metro

Shanghai's Minhang, Songjiang announce new district-wide screenings

  11:58 UTC+8, 2022-06-09       0
Shanghai reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all in zones already under quarantine.
The districts of Minhang and Songjiang in Shanghai have announced new rounds of screenings to detect and control COVID-19 transmission risks, the district governments said on Thursday.

Minhang, home to more than 2 million people, will conduct nucleic acid tests for all of its residents on June 11, and restrictions will be lifted once the testing is completed, the government said on its WeChat account.

Songjiang will conduct PCR tests for all residents on June 11-12. All residents are required to take at least one test. But no lockdown measures were announced.

