﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai doctors assist local medics in the Tibetan region

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-10-14       0
Shanghai medical professionals are heading out to the Guoluo Tibetan Prefecture to deal with tuberculous pericarditis, a critical condition that affects the hilly terrain.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-10-14       0

Patients in critical condition due to tuberculous pericarditis in Guoluo Tibetan Prefecture no longer have to travel all the way to the capital city of Xining after Shanghai medical professionals arrive in batches to support local health services.

Tuberculous pericarditis is an important complication of tuberculosis, which affects over 20 million people in the country and is on the rise. It accounts for up to 36 percent of all pericardial diseases. Serious conditions can lead to fatal complications, such as acute heart failure.

People in Qinghai's plateau regions have a high incidence of tuberculosis due to geographical factors and poor personal hygiene habits. Doctors say people in those areas are more likely to develop complications like poor respiration after contracting tuberculosis.

Previously, such patients with serious complications had to travel to Xining for treatment, but the presence of medical experts from Shanghai at the Guoluo Tibetan Prefecture People's Hospital allows patients to receive convenient and high-quality care close to home.

Shanghai doctors assist local medics in the Tibetan region
Ti Gong

Fluid is extracted from a 14-year-old Tibetan boy by Shanghai doctors in the Guoluo Tibetan Prefecture People's Hospital.

Three doctors from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital who specialize in cardiology and critical care medicine recently saved two critical Tibetan patients with tuberculous pericarditis in Guoluo, including a 14-year-old boy.

His parents took him to the hospital late last month. He had trouble breathing and couldn't sleep for several days.

The Shanghai doctors performed emergency treatment on the boy and diagnosed him with acute heart failure, respiratory failure and a large collection of fluid in the pericardium.

Doctors warned that if treatment was not administered, the boy may not survive. They extracted 1,500 milliliters of fluid and gave the boy other treatments to stabilize his condition. He was recently released from the hospital after completing his recovery.

According to Zhou Feng, president of the hospital and member of Shanghai's supporting team, the local medical capability is improving with the assistance of Shanghai experts.

The successful emergency rescue of two critically ill patients indicates local medical progress.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     