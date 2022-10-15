It all begins with talent – Building the Future' episode 10
15:17 UTC+8, 2022-10-15 0
By 2025, Shanghai will have 550,000 financial professionals. They will provide a major role in the drive to significantly upgrade Shanghai's expertise as an international financial center.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Qingchu
