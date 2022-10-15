﻿
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 42 local infections, 17 imported patients

The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 38 local asymptomatic infections, no imported confirmed cases and 17 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.
The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 38 local asymptomatic infections, no imported confirmed cases and 17 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

4 local confirmed cases

The first patient who returned from another province tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

The second to the fourth patients are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

38 local asymptomatic infections

The first case has recently returned from another province recently and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

The second to the seventh cases are close contact of the above-mentioned first asymptomatic case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth to 38th cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 7 from France

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the United Kingdom.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the United Arab Emirates.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Switzerland via France.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from the Netherlands.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Canada on the same flight.

The ninth case, a German, and the 10th case, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Germany on the same flight.

The 11th case, a Danish, and the 12th and 13th cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Denmark on the same flight.

The 14th case, a Taiwan resident departing from Taiwan, and the 15th case, a Taiwan resident departing from Cambodia, arrived at the local airport on October 13 via Thailand and Taiwan.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from New Zealand.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from the United States.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 253 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 14, there were altogether 198 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and 27 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,066 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,499 imported cases, 5,468 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
﻿
