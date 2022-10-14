﻿
News / Metro

Healthy baking the new buzzword at Bakery China 2022

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  19:26 UTC+8, 2022-10-14       0
Products were launched without added sugar and additives and in various flavors.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  19:26 UTC+8, 2022-10-14       0

A new trend in the bakery industry is emerging as witnessed at the Bakery China 2022, which was held recently at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Sinodis, the Chinese subsidiary of global food group Savencia Fromage & Dairy, showcased a wide range of well-known brands such as Elle & Vire Professionnel, Valrhona, Corman and Milkana under the theme "Positive Food," inspiring chefs and food and beverage professionals to create pleasurable and healthy baking experiences.

Healthy baking the new buzzword at Bakery China 2022

New products are showcased at Bakery China 2022, which was themed "Positive Food."

A number of healthy baking products were introduced, such as Adamance Frozen Fruit Puree, which is 100 percent fruit with zero added sugar and additives, diversified flavors and values the philosophy of healthy food.

Working with professional fruit growers to make sure they can be tracked, the brand is dedicated to maintaining sustainable agriculture and giving customers high-quality, tasty fruit purees.

Milkana, a well-known French cheese brand, has upgraded its packaging and extended its shelf life, providing consumers with a new visual and tasting experience. Valrhona, a French company that makes high-end chocolate, created the new Komuntu 80% to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Working with dessert masters from around the world, creative healthy desserts made with Elle & Vire cream were also on display.

"We are honored to introduce new products at Bakery China that has attracted great attention from both the industry and consumers," said Denis Vergneau, general manager of Sinodis. "We hope these new products will bring different taste experiences to consumers. As a professional solution provider in the food and beverage industry, we will meet the market demand and focus on cutting-edge technology and food research and development in the future, so as to introduce more quality products for Chinese consumers."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     