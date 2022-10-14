Healthy baking the new buzzword at Bakery China 2022

Products were launched without added sugar and additives and in various flavors.

A new trend in the bakery industry is emerging as witnessed at the Bakery China 2022, which was held recently at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Sinodis, the Chinese subsidiary of global food group Savencia Fromage & Dairy, showcased a wide range of well-known brands such as Elle & Vire Professionnel, Valrhona, Corman and Milkana under the theme "Positive Food," inspiring chefs and food and beverage professionals to create pleasurable and healthy baking experiences.

A number of healthy baking products were introduced, such as Adamance Frozen Fruit Puree, which is 100 percent fruit with zero added sugar and additives, diversified flavors and values the philosophy of healthy food.

Working with professional fruit growers to make sure they can be tracked, the brand is dedicated to maintaining sustainable agriculture and giving customers high-quality, tasty fruit purees.

Milkana, a well-known French cheese brand, has upgraded its packaging and extended its shelf life, providing consumers with a new visual and tasting experience. Valrhona, a French company that makes high-end chocolate, created the new Komuntu 80% to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Working with dessert masters from around the world, creative healthy desserts made with Elle & Vire cream were also on display.

"We are honored to introduce new products at Bakery China that has attracted great attention from both the industry and consumers," said Denis Vergneau, general manager of Sinodis. "We hope these new products will bring different taste experiences to consumers. As a professional solution provider in the food and beverage industry, we will meet the market demand and focus on cutting-edge technology and food research and development in the future, so as to introduce more quality products for Chinese consumers."