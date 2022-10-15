A modern manufacturing base: 'Shanghai – Building the Future' episode 9

The industrial output in Lingang New Area is expected to reach 500 billion yuan (US$69.5 billion) by 2025. which equates to an annual increase of 25 percent.

The industrial output in Lingang New Area is expected to reach 500 billion yuan (US$69.5 billion) by 2025. which equates to an annual increase of 25 percent. Already home to some multinational companies, Lingang also wants to foster three 100-billion-yuan level industrial clusters.