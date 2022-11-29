﻿
News / Metro

New platform to help expats in Shanghai live a better life

maxinyi
  11:16 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
City News Service offers local news, official policies and other tips to help the city's expat population acclimatize to and navigate through life in Shanghai.
maxinyi
  11:16 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
New platform to help expats in Shanghai live a better life
Ti Gong

Shen Ke (left), deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily, and Alexander Bushroe, a columnist at Shanghai Daily, gave a keynote speeches at the forum, introducing City News Service to foreign talent from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

"Expat Guide: Work and Live in Shanghai," released by Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, will be published this week on City News Service, an online platform offering local news, official policies and other tips to help expats in Shanghai live a better life.

At the recent 2022 "Career in Shanghai" Sino-European Innovation and Professional Development Forum that aimed to attract talented people from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany to work in Shanghai, Shen Ke, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily, gave a keynote speech introducing City News Service to expats.

Dr Mathias Charconnet, one of the attendees of the forum, who is scientific director of Indicate Solutions and also an assistant professor with Shanghai University, considers City News Service helpful for new expats arriving in the city.

"City News Service would be helpful to make a list of things to do before arriving in Shanghai, and some tips and tricks on settling here, including guidance related to the health QR code. Many expats can benefit from the information such as dining, policy and finance service," says Charconnet, who has been in Shanghai for three months.

New platform to help expats in Shanghai live a better life
Ma Xinyi / SHINE

"Expat Guide: Work and Live in Shanghai" was released last week at the 2022 "Career in Shanghai" Sino-European Innovation and Professional Development Forum.

The expat guide mainly interprets policies concerning health care, housing and education, and offers a lifestyle guide on shopping and travel destinations.

Shanghai provides a good working and living environment for foreign talent, said Xu Feng, Party secretary of the Shanghai Committee for Science and Technology.

Xu added that Shanghai will, as always, embrace and support outstanding talent across the globe to the city as a space in which innovators and entrepreneurs pursue their dreams.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     