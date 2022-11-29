New platform to help expats in Shanghai live a better life

City News Service offers local news, official policies and other tips to help the city's expat population acclimatize to and navigate through life in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

"Expat Guide: Work and Live in Shanghai," released by Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, will be published this week on City News Service, an online platform offering local news, official policies and other tips to help expats in Shanghai live a better life.

At the recent 2022 "Career in Shanghai" Sino-European Innovation and Professional Development Forum that aimed to attract talented people from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany to work in Shanghai, Shen Ke, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily, gave a keynote speech introducing City News Service to expats.

Dr Mathias Charconnet, one of the attendees of the forum, who is scientific director of Indicate Solutions and also an assistant professor with Shanghai University, considers City News Service helpful for new expats arriving in the city.

"City News Service would be helpful to make a list of things to do before arriving in Shanghai, and some tips and tricks on settling here, including guidance related to the health QR code. Many expats can benefit from the information such as dining, policy and finance service," says Charconnet, who has been in Shanghai for three months.

Ma Xinyi / SHINE

The expat guide mainly interprets policies concerning health care, housing and education, and offers a lifestyle guide on shopping and travel destinations.



Shanghai provides a good working and living environment for foreign talent, said Xu Feng, Party secretary of the Shanghai Committee for Science and Technology.

Xu added that Shanghai will, as always, embrace and support outstanding talent across the globe to the city as a space in which innovators and entrepreneurs pursue their dreams.