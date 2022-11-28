﻿
Short videos express children's love for Shanghai

The third season of "My Favorite Shanghai" recently hosted a short video showcase awards ceremony at the Shanghai Children's Library, organized by Shanghai Media Group's ICS.
The event, organized by Shanghai Media Group's ICS, collected more than 1,000 entries of English-language short videos shot from the perspectives of both foreign and local children.

The third season of "My Favorite Shanghai" recently hosted a short video showcase awards ceremony at the Shanghai Children's Library.

The event, organized by Shanghai Media Group's ICS, collected more than 1,000 entries of English-language short videos shot from the perspectives of both foreign and local children.

During the National Day holiday in October, over 400 excellent works were selected and displayed on Knews and ICS.

Based on an expert jury and votes from the public, schools and talented children were honored for the artistry and creativity of their videos which recorded the city's charm and heartwarming stories.

The video entries cover a wide range of subjects, including people's solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Shanghai's achievements and tremendous changes in many fields.

An impressive winning entry came from Chen Zheyu, a 16-year-old blind child from suburban Jinshan District.

In his video that won the Jury Prize, Chen shared with the audience how he pursues his music dream and receives warmth and care from local residents.

An impressive winning entry came from Chen Zheyu, a 16-year-old blind child from suburban Jinshan District.

Children display their skills at the ceremony.

