﻿
News / Metro

Woman committing 2 million yuan worth of fraud arrested

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-12-14       0
A woman who posed as a famous TV anchor and then cheated her friend out of nearly 2 million yuan was recently arrested by police.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-12-14       0
Woman committing 2 million yuan worth of fraud arrested
Ti Gong

A woman was recently arrested for cheating her friend out of nearly 2 million yuan over 12 years.

A woman was recently detained by Shanghai police after pretending to be a famous TV anchor and dating her friend online. She then allegedly cheated her out of nearly 2 million yuan (US$288,000).

The woman, surnamed Yu, had been a neighbor of the victim, surnamed Li, for years, their parents were also good friends, according to Putuo police officers.

Twelve years ago, Yu felt offended when Li's mother told her that she wouldn't be able to get married because she wasn't good-looking and her family wasn't good enough.

So Yu bore a grudge against Li and her family. She then lied, telling Li she had a male friend who was a famous TV anchor. Yu also registered a new phone number and began dating Li as her supposed male friend.

The "romantic" relationship lasted for 12 years. During this period, every time Li wanted to see her "boyfriend" face to face, Yu, pretending to be the anchor, said "he" was busy with work or on business trip.

In 2018, Yu suffered from a serious disease and began borrowing money from Li, also pretending as the anchor. But even after she recovered, she continued to ask Li for money and gifts. Li even booked a luxurious tour for "him."

Li had to borrow money from others to meet the requests of her "boyfriend."

She finally went to Yu last month, asking her to help find her "anchor friend" to repay the debt. Yu then confessed to Li that it was a hoax and her purpose was to stop Li from finding a boyfriend and getting married.

Li reported it to the police on November 20.

Yu has been apprehended for fraud, and the case is now undergoing further investigation, said police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     