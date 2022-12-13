Online study encouraged among university students amid COVID outbreak

Universities in Shanghai are allowing students to study online, amid new COVID-19 conditions. Those who stay on campus are advised not go out, and take precautions.

Several universities in Shanghai have moved teaching online and allow students to leave campuses to study at home under the latest COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

East China University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Institute of Technology, and Shanghai Ocean University have all moved their classes online and told students that they can apply for studying at home. Students were asked to take proper self-protection measures on their way home while those choosing to stay on campus will take nucleic acid test every 48 hours.

East China University of Science and Technology and Shanghai Institute of Technology encourage their faculties to work from home and not to enter the universities if not extremely necessary.

East China University of Science and Technology also organized shuttle buses for non-local students to travel from its Fengxian District campus to the Hongqiao transport hub to go back to their homes outside of Shanghai.

Shanghai University has taken similar actions. It said students who chose to leave the campus should only return after the winter vacation.

It said convenience stores, libraries and classrooms are still open as usual while teachers and students are asked to wear masks when visiting them.

Faculty and students are also encouraged to reduce traveling outside the campus and gatherings on campus. The university canteens will open more windows serving takeaway meals.

It also reminded faculty and students to closely monitor their own health conditions and nucleic acid test results, and report to the university if they show symptoms like fever, cough, fatigue and soar throat and their antigen tests turn out to be positive.