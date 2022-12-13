﻿
News / Metro

Online study encouraged among university students amid COVID outbreak

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:16 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
Universities in Shanghai are allowing students to study online, amid new COVID-19 conditions. Those who stay on campus are advised not go out, and take precautions.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:16 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0

Several universities in Shanghai have moved teaching online and allow students to leave campuses to study at home under the latest COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

East China University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Institute of Technology, and Shanghai Ocean University have all moved their classes online and told students that they can apply for studying at home. Students were asked to take proper self-protection measures on their way home while those choosing to stay on campus will take nucleic acid test every 48 hours.

East China University of Science and Technology and Shanghai Institute of Technology encourage their faculties to work from home and not to enter the universities if not extremely necessary.

East China University of Science and Technology also organized shuttle buses for non-local students to travel from its Fengxian District campus to the Hongqiao transport hub to go back to their homes outside of Shanghai.

Shanghai University has taken similar actions. It said students who chose to leave the campus should only return after the winter vacation.

It said convenience stores, libraries and classrooms are still open as usual while teachers and students are asked to wear masks when visiting them.

Faculty and students are also encouraged to reduce traveling outside the campus and gatherings on campus. The university canteens will open more windows serving takeaway meals.

It also reminded faculty and students to closely monitor their own health conditions and nucleic acid test results, and report to the university if they show symptoms like fever, cough, fatigue and soar throat and their antigen tests turn out to be positive.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fengxian
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     