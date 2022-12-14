How to dispose trash during home quarantine

It is suggested that napkins, masks, disposable gloves and other household garbage used by infected cases be put in plastic bags and disposed of in exclusive trash bins.

How should COVID-19 confirmed cases dispose of trash during home quarantine? Here is what to do based on the guide for COVID-19 positive cases in home quarantine released by China's National Health Commission on Monday.

The plastic bags should be fully disinfected with chlorine disinfectants or sprayed with rubbing alcohol before disposal. Moreover, the bags should be thoroughly tied.

The aim is to prevent infection among trash collectors.