New potential gene target found to fight most deadly breast cancer

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-12-14       0
Experts from the Shanghai Cancer Center said a three-year study found the deficiency of gene ZNF689 can improve drug resistance of immunotherapy on triple-negative breast cancer.
Local medical experts have found a new potential target for the precise treatment of the most deadly and complicated type of breast cancer. The discovery was announced at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the largest and most influential academic meeting on breast cancer in the world.

Experts from the Shanghai Cancer Center said a three-year study found the deficiency of gene ZNF689 can improve the drug resistance of immunotherapy on triple-negative breast cancer. The gene can be developed as a target for new drug development, experts said on Wednesday.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women. Of all types of breast cancer, the triple-negative variety is the most complicated to treat. With no targeted therapy, chemotherapy is the only treatment option.

About 15 to 20 percent of breast cancer patients have triple-negative breast cancer, which is also the most fatal type. It has a 20 percent chance of recurrence as well, said Dr Shao Zhimin, a leading expert in the research.

Shao said Chinese experts were usually learners and listeners at top international meetings like the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. With the development of clinical research and projects, Chinese doctors, especially more young and middle-aged professionals, are making their voices heard in the world, reflecting China's creativity and innovative strength.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
