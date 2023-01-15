﻿
News / Metro

Authorities on alert as first snow of year arrives

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0
A strong cold front hit Shanghai on Sunday, with the city seeing the first snow of the year. Police and health officials have stepped up efforts to safeguard the public.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0

As a strong cold front hit Shanghai on Sunday, the city saw the first snow of the year.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued cold and gale alerts on Saturday, both the lowest in its four-tier system, warning of sharp drops in temperature along with gale-force wind and heavy precipitation.

The temperature dropped to below zero degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, with flying snowflakes.

The snow melted quickly after landing on the ground as temperatures rose in the afternoon, although some remained on cars and tree branches.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Zhu Ying.

Local emergency authorities reminded relevant departments to keep alert during this cold period, and the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls on January 22.

Shanghai's police officers have stepped efforts to safeguard public security.

Some 102 roads have iced up citywide.

Police have prepared anti-freeze and anti-skid materials, such as salt and sand.

Traffic police have increased patrols on iced roads, highways, city expressways and roads with a high accident rate.

Authorities on alert as first snow of year arrives
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Citizens take photos of the snow.



With the weather changing, the Shanghai Health Promotion Center reminded elderly people, patients with chronic diseases, children and those with weak immunity to be alert and avoid going out.

People who need to leave their homes, especially those with cardiovascular diseases, should keep warm and wear a hat.

Chronic disease patients must follow doctors' guidance and conduct monitoring of blood pressure and glucose. They must visit a hospital whenever they suffer symptoms such as numbness on one side of the body, chest sickness, nausea with vomiting.

The freezing weather will continue for the week, with a slight recovery on Thursday when the high is predicted to be around 10 degrees and low around 2.

Despite the low temperature, it will be sunny on Monday, with the rest of the week dry.

Authorities on alert as first snow of year arrives
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pedestrians dress in warm jackets amid the snow.

Authorities on alert as first snow of year arrives
Dong Jun / SHINE

A police officer directs traffic out of the Expo Center in the Pudong New Area.

Authorities on alert as first snow of year arrives
Dong Jun / SHINE

Police officers safeguard the Expo Center.

Authorities on alert as first snow of year arrives
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A mom and daughter enjoy the snow on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     