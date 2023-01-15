Authorities on alert as first snow of year arrives

A strong cold front hit Shanghai on Sunday, with the city seeing the first snow of the year. Police and health officials have stepped up efforts to safeguard the public.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued cold and gale alerts on Saturday, both the lowest in its four-tier system, warning of sharp drops in temperature along with gale-force wind and heavy precipitation.

The temperature dropped to below zero degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, with flying snowflakes.

The snow melted quickly after landing on the ground as temperatures rose in the afternoon, although some remained on cars and tree branches.

Local emergency authorities reminded relevant departments to keep alert during this cold period, and the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls on January 22.

Shanghai's police officers have stepped efforts to safeguard public security.

Some 102 roads have iced up citywide.

Police have prepared anti-freeze and anti-skid materials, such as salt and sand.

Traffic police have increased patrols on iced roads, highways, city expressways and roads with a high accident rate.

With the weather changing, the Shanghai Health Promotion Center reminded elderly people, patients with chronic diseases, children and those with weak immunity to be alert and avoid going out.

People who need to leave their homes, especially those with cardiovascular diseases, should keep warm and wear a hat.

Chronic disease patients must follow doctors' guidance and conduct monitoring of blood pressure and glucose. They must visit a hospital whenever they suffer symptoms such as numbness on one side of the body, chest sickness, nausea with vomiting.

The freezing weather will continue for the week, with a slight recovery on Thursday when the high is predicted to be around 10 degrees and low around 2.

Despite the low temperature, it will be sunny on Monday, with the rest of the week dry.

