Tourism set to rebound strongly in China in new year

A robust recovery in China's cultural and tourism industries is forecast for the new year with enterprises planning to increase investment and consumers ready to travel.

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

A robust recovery in China's cultural and tourism industries is forecast for the new year with enterprises planning to increase investment and consumers ready to make more frequent trips in 2023.

About 66.4 percent of surveyed cultural and tourist entrepreneurs in China believed their business revenue in 2023 will grow more than 50 percent from last year, and 40 percent predicted the rising figure at over 100 percent, an industry report by cultural and tourism industry innovation service platform NEW LVJIE revealed on Friday.

The report was released during the 2nd China Cultural Tourism Innovation and Development Forum held in Shanghai on Friday. It gathered government officials, experts, industry insiders and representatives from cultural and tourism operators to share insights on China's cultural and tourism industry recovery and innovation.

In total, 60 percent of surveyed cultural and tourist companies planned to increase their business investment in 2023, but some still hold a wait-and-see attitude, according the report.

Moreover, 85 percent of consumer respondents said they plan to increase their travel frequency this year, and 70 percent would make more than two trips in 2023.

Last year, camping and digital areas such as AR and metaverse were popular investment fields in the cultural and tourism industry.

The industry layout and tourist consumption habits have thoroughly changed under the impact of COVID-19, according to the report.

Guochao (China chic)-powered consumption, immersive, health-centered and outdoor lifestyle consumption, and high-quality customized travel will be the future trend, the report notes.

Ti Gong

"Innovation is of great significance for China's cultural and tourism industry," said Xu Ting, secretary general of Shanghai Tourism Trade Association. "The mushrooming of Gen Z and new tourist trends such as camping, folk culture experience and art destinations will bring opportunities for the revitalization of the cultural and tourism industry.



"In 2023, Shanghai will turn more cultural and tourist resources into service and products that cater to the new consumption demand. Cultural tours that invite residents and tourists to hear stories about the city, experience its elegance and discover its cultural and historic essence will be launched during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday."

Chen Xianghong, deputy director of China Tourism Association, added: "Cultural and tourism integration is highly prioritized by the tourism industry and only continuously updated product contents can spur new consumption and cater to new market demand."