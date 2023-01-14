Upgraded news programs are sign of the times

Two Shanghai news programs have introduced sign language interpretation for the benefit of the hearing impaired.

The two programs are aired on Dragon TV and Shanghai Television.

The Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation is providing the interpreters.

"Sign language is like the mother tongue for people with hearing impairment," said Kou Chenzhu, who joined in the team three years ago. "The move helps them obtain fresh news information just like other people."

The change followed proposals at the ongoing Shanghai Two Sessions, calling for improved barrier-free services and sign language service at local TV programs.

Shanghai has more than 80,000 people with hearing impairment, according to the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation.

Shanghai Media Group said its news broadcast rooms had been renovated, with separate areas set up for sign language interpreters.

"The move ensures the equal right of the disabled to obtain public information and shows the warmth of the international metropolis of Shanghai," said Sun Xianzhong, director of the publicity, culture and sports department of Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation.

He said the federation is training more sign language interpreters to meet the demand.