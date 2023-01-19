Cold and wet Spring Festival holiday in Shanghai

Shanghai will embrace a cold Spring Festival holiday with good air quality for the most part and rain predicted on the first two days and the last two days of the weeklong hiatus.

Shanghai will embrace a cold Spring Festival holiday with good air quality for the most part, the local meteorological bureau forecast on Thursday.

Rainfall is predicted to hit the city on the first two days and the last two days of the weeklong holiday, which starts on Saturday, with cloudy days in the middle.

A new cold spell will arrive in the city on Monday, the second day of the Chinese New Year, which falls on Sunday, with sleet in the night.

The mercury is predicted to drop significantly to minus 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday with strong winds.

Forecasters said that in some suburban areas, the lows will drop to minus 5 degrees, amid freezing or severe freezing conditions.

The frigid weather will remain until next Thursday when the minimum temperature will rise a little bit to around 3 degrees.

The warming up will also bring back the rains, which will likely run through the end of the holiday.

During this year's holiday, the temperature in northern and eastern China is expected to be lower than that in previous years, and will also fluctuate greatly, according to authorities.

Apart from Monday's daytime, Thursday night and Friday morning, when the city will be slightly polluted by PM 2.5 particles, the rest of the holiday will boast good air quality.