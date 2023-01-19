﻿
News / Metro

Cold and wet Spring Festival holiday in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:03 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0
Shanghai will embrace a cold Spring Festival holiday with good air quality for the most part and rain predicted on the first two days and the last two days of the weeklong hiatus.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:03 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0
Cold and wet Spring Festival holiday in Shanghai
Imaginechina

People enjoy the cheerful Chinese New Year atmosphere at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Shanghai will embrace a cold Spring Festival holiday with good air quality for the most part, the local meteorological bureau forecast on Thursday.

Rainfall is predicted to hit the city on the first two days and the last two days of the weeklong holiday, which starts on Saturday, with cloudy days in the middle.

A new cold spell will arrive in the city on Monday, the second day of the Chinese New Year, which falls on Sunday, with sleet in the night.

The mercury is predicted to drop significantly to minus 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday with strong winds.

Forecasters said that in some suburban areas, the lows will drop to minus 5 degrees, amid freezing or severe freezing conditions.

The frigid weather will remain until next Thursday when the minimum temperature will rise a little bit to around 3 degrees.

The warming up will also bring back the rains, which will likely run through the end of the holiday.

During this year's holiday, the temperature in northern and eastern China is expected to be lower than that in previous years, and will also fluctuate greatly, according to authorities.

Apart from Monday's daytime, Thursday night and Friday morning, when the city will be slightly polluted by PM 2.5 particles, the rest of the holiday will boast good air quality.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     