Spring Festival discounts from Shanghai's top attractions

During the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, Shanghai's major tourist attractions are offering discounted admission prices.

Welcoming The Year Of The Rabbit

During the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, 101 tourist spots in Shanghai will offer discounted or free admission.



Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the 88th floor observatory of Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Changfeng Ocean World, Dongping National Forest Park, Shanghai Happy Valley, and Jinjiang Amusement Park are among the attractions offering discounted tickets.

Admission to Guangfulin Relics Park, Pujiang Country Park and Shanghai Museum is free.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism advised residents and tourists to make reservations ahead of time and to avoid peak hours in case of long lines.

The holiday runs from January 21 to 27, and almost 500 cultural and tourist activities have been planned.

Major tourist attractions offering discounted admissions:

Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area



东方明珠广播电视塔, 浦东新区世纪大道1号

Original ticket price: 629 yuan (the package includes sightseeing tour of two spheres, a cruise tour on Huangpu River, and a souvenir of the tower)

Discounted ticket price: 209 yuan







Shanghai Wild Animal Park



Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, the Pudong New Area



上海野生动物园, 浦东新区南六公路178号

Original ticket price: 412.5 (two adults with a child under1.5 meters)

Discounted ticket price: 330 yuan







Jinjiang Amusement Park



Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District



锦江乐园, 闵行区虹梅路201号

Original ticket price: 180 yuan

Discounted ticket price: 90 yuan







88th floor observatory of Jin Mao Tower

Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

金茂大厦88层观光厅, 浦东新区世纪大道88号

Original ticket price: 120 yuan

Discounted ticket price: 88 yuan







Dongping National Forest Park

Address: 2188 Beiyan Highway, Chongming District



东平国家森林公园, 崇明区北沿公路2188号

Original ticket price: 70 yuan (per adult)

Discounted ticket price: 50 yuan (per adult)







Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Address: 10th floor of Shanghai New World Department Store, 2-68 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District



上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆, 黄浦区南京西路2-68号新世界城十楼

Original ticket price: 210 yuan per person



Discounted ticket price: 332 yuan for two







Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World

Address: 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District

上海长风海洋世界, 普陀区大渡河路451号

Original ticket price: 200 yuan per person

Discounted ticket price: 428 yuan for two adults and one child

