Probe launched to find substandard cosmetics products

Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:05 UTC+8, 2023-01-30
China's top medical product regulator uncovered over 50 faulty cosmetics, including a Laneige skin veil base.
China's top medical product regulator said that more than 50 batches of cosmetics, including a Laneige skin veil base, were found to be substandard.

The National Medical Products Administration said on its official website that the batch of skin veil bases produced by Amorepacific failed quality tests because ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate, a sunscreen agent, was not found despite being listed on the product label and registration materials.

Hair dye, sunscreen and toothpaste were among the 56 substandard goods.

Excessive bacteria was found in a batch of toothpaste with the Pien Tze Huang brand.

The administration is investigating the cases, and the companies involved have been told to immediately halt the sale of these subpar products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
