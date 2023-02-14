﻿
News / Metro

Women book most Valentine's Day hotel stays

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:40 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0
Travel agencies have noticed that women typically book the majority of Valentine's Day hotel rooms and opt for the more luxurious suites.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:40 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0

Online travel agencies have found that women are more likely to book hotels for Valentine's Day.

Trip.com, a Chinese online travel agency headquartered in Shanghai, found that women accounted for more than 53 percent of domestic hotel bookings on the day.

It also noted that women spend nearly 30 percent more on rooms than men.

Hotel reservations on Valentine's Day have jumped, with interprovincial customers making up the bulk of the business.

More than 85 percent of all domestic hotel reservations were placed by guests from outside the province.

Bookings of rooms meant for lovebirds topped those of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and orders of audio-visual rooms increased by approximately 70 percent compared to 2019.

Roughly 60 percent of the guests who reserved "couples only" accommodations were women.

Demand from those born after the turn of the millennium increased by approximately 100 percent compared to 2019 levels, while demand from those born after 1980 was only 50 percent.

A poll conducted on Tuesday by Jiayuan.com, an online dating service, found that singles have a hard time striking up romantic relationships.

In all, 49 percent of single respondents surveyed said it was difficult to start a relationship, with men slightly more likely than women to hold this view.

Moreover, 76 percent of men and 82 percent of women claimed there was no ideal type in their previous relationship. Only 20 percent of single respondents believed they would find their ideal partner sooner or later.

The study found that 80 percent of singles believed it was difficult to maintain a relationship.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     