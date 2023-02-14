Women book most Valentine's Day hotel stays

Travel agencies have noticed that women typically book the majority of Valentine's Day hotel rooms and opt for the more luxurious suites.

Online travel agencies have found that women are more likely to book hotels for Valentine's Day.



Trip.com, a Chinese online travel agency headquartered in Shanghai, found that women accounted for more than 53 percent of domestic hotel bookings on the day.

It also noted that women spend nearly 30 percent more on rooms than men.

Hotel reservations on Valentine's Day have jumped, with interprovincial customers making up the bulk of the business.

More than 85 percent of all domestic hotel reservations were placed by guests from outside the province.

Bookings of rooms meant for lovebirds topped those of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and orders of audio-visual rooms increased by approximately 70 percent compared to 2019.

Roughly 60 percent of the guests who reserved "couples only" accommodations were women.

Demand from those born after the turn of the millennium increased by approximately 100 percent compared to 2019 levels, while demand from those born after 1980 was only 50 percent.

A poll conducted on Tuesday by Jiayuan.com, an online dating service, found that singles have a hard time striking up romantic relationships.

In all, 49 percent of single respondents surveyed said it was difficult to start a relationship, with men slightly more likely than women to hold this view.

Moreover, 76 percent of men and 82 percent of women claimed there was no ideal type in their previous relationship. Only 20 percent of single respondents believed they would find their ideal partner sooner or later.

The study found that 80 percent of singles believed it was difficult to maintain a relationship.