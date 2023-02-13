﻿
Customs rescue dog gets quick clearance to travel to Turkey

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:09 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0
Shanghai Customs expedited the clearance of Xiaolong, a Chinese sniffer dog, who was heading to an earthquake-devastated area in Turkey.
A Chinese rescue dog landed in Turkey on Sunday after an 11-hour journey, with help from Shanghai Customs.

Belgian Malinois dog Xiaolong excels at rescuing humans from bricks and debris.

After learning that the sniffer helper was traveling to an earthquake-stricken area in Turkey, Huangpu Customs opened a green channel and completed a physical examination and inspection immediately.

They also issued the Animal Health Certificate as soon as the tests were completed.

Xiaolong was traveling with a 30-person Blue Sky Rescue team and 5-ton supplies.

According to a local customs officer, two batches of aid materials, including 900 tents and 40,000 blankets, valued at 6.32 million yuan (US$925,000), had been sent to Turkey from Shanghai by Sunday.

Ti Gong

A Shanghai Customs officer inspects a batch of humanitarian supplies for Turkey.

Huangpu
﻿
