Shanghai adopts wider range of food packaging standards

  19:36 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
Shanghai's market regulators have adopted a wider range of food packaging materials, with four kinds of industry standards for polymers, streamlining production license processing.
Ti Gong

Wang Yiyang (right), deputy director of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation handed over Shanghai's first production certificate for ethylene hexene-1 copolymer to Wang Yubo (left), general manager of the Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise Group Co's East China Packaging Business Unit on Tuesday.

Shanghai's market regulators have adopted a wider range of industry standards for food packaging materials in a bid to streamline production license processing.

Four kinds of industry standards and group quality guidelines, for polymers used for food packaging and bottled drinks, have been added by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The city's first production license for ethylene hexene-1 copolymer production was granted to the Shanghai Zijiang Plastic Bottle Manufacture Co Ltd on Tuesday.
It's thanks to a new testing method being used as a substitute for third-party testing techniques which could cost extra for packaging material producers.

The new testing standards for four types of commonly used polymers such as Tritan copolyester, which is widely used in water bottles, have been formalized through two dozen verifying tests, by consulting 19 authoritative institutions.

Wang Yubo, general manager of the Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise Group Co's East China Packaging Business Unit, said this could mean faster product launches and bigger market growth potential, by saving testing procedure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
