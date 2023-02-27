Digital pilot zone unveiled in Shanghai's historical town

A digital transformation pilot zone will be built in Shanghai's Putuo District to power the city's ambition to become an "international digital capital with global influence."

Ti Gong

A digital transformation pilot zone will be built in Shanghai's Putuo District to power the city's ambition to become an "international digital capital with global influence," officials announced over the weekend.

Haina Town, covering 3.12 square kilometers, will mainly attract high-tech incubators and research institutes as well as recreational and commercial facilities. A large swathe of smart applications such as unmanned service centers and intelligent senior care systems will be applied here, according to the blueprint.

It will become the source of Putuo's scientific innovation sector and core area for the development of digital technology, Xiao Li, deputy director of the district, told the 3rd Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference.

About 30 leading high-tech companies and more than 100,000 audience members attended the event both online and offline over the weekend at the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Putuo.

Ti Gong

Putuo released a dozen supportive policies for companies and institutes based in the high-tech town, covering digitalization, scientific innovation, certificates and licenses, finance and intellectual property rights.

The town is being developed in the ancient Zhenru Town, which dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). The town was originally formed around the Zhenru Temple and will become the "northwest sitting room" of the city.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's first district-level "digital transformation index" was released during the conference to gauge how digital technology is integrated into its economy, people's life and social governance.

Putuo, which aims to become a pioneer in adopting various digital applications and scenarios, scored 83.22 out of 100 marks in 2022.