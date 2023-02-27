﻿
News / Metro

Digital pilot zone unveiled in Shanghai's historical town

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0
A digital transformation pilot zone will be built in Shanghai's Putuo District to power the city's ambition to become an "international digital capital with global influence."
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0
Digital pilot zone unveiled in Shanghai's historical town
Ti Gong

The 3rd Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference was held at the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Putuo District over the weekend.

A digital transformation pilot zone will be built in Shanghai's Putuo District to power the city's ambition to become an "international digital capital with global influence," officials announced over the weekend.

Haina Town, covering 3.12 square kilometers, will mainly attract high-tech incubators and research institutes as well as recreational and commercial facilities. A large swathe of smart applications such as unmanned service centers and intelligent senior care systems will be applied here, according to the blueprint.

It will become the source of Putuo's scientific innovation sector and core area for the development of digital technology, Xiao Li, deputy director of the district, told the 3rd Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference.

About 30 leading high-tech companies and more than 100,000 audience members attended the event both online and offline over the weekend at the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Putuo.

Digital pilot zone unveiled in Shanghai's historical town
Ti Gong

Local high-tech companies exhibited their products and technologies on the sidelines of the conference.

Putuo released a dozen supportive policies for companies and institutes based in the high-tech town, covering digitalization, scientific innovation, certificates and licenses, finance and intellectual property rights.

The town is being developed in the ancient Zhenru Town, which dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). The town was originally formed around the Zhenru Temple and will become the "northwest sitting room" of the city.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's first district-level "digital transformation index" was released during the conference to gauge how digital technology is integrated into its economy, people's life and social governance.

Putuo, which aims to become a pioneer in adopting various digital applications and scenarios, scored 83.22 out of 100 marks in 2022.

Digital pilot zone unveiled in Shanghai's historical town
Ti Gong

A cutting-edge robotic arm on display on the sidelines of the conference.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     