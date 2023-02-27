﻿
News / Metro

Easier services a highlight in new job promotion law

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:57 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0
The Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, approved a law on employment promotion, which includes 81 regulations in 11 chapters and will take effect next month.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:57 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0

A "15-minute employment service circle" is the highlight of a new law on job development in Shanghai as the city strives to create a better employment environment for both employers and employees.

Under the new law, job seekers will find it easier to access or check a job opportunity in the near future.

Also, the result of employment promotion will be taken as a key indicator in the performance evaluation of local governments at all levels.

The Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, approved a law on employment promotion at the weekend, which includes 81 regulations in 11 chapters.

Easier services a highlight in new job promotion law
Imaginechina

Shanghai has organized offline job fairs citywide since last weekend to boost employment.

It is a revised and detailed version of Shanghai's latest employment regulation, which was released on March 1, 2006.

It hopes to create a fair environment for job seekers, including further removing discrimination in employment.

It manages to standardize human resources services and gender equality in employment as well as the employment rights and interests of the disabled.

The regulation clearly states the responsibilities and obligations of workers, employers, social organizations, families, schools, media and other social parties, aiming to boost employment and reduce discrimination.

On the other hand, the law outlines a more comprehensive and detailed employment assistance measures which include making good use of job posts for public welfare and providing precise assistance to targeted groups such as young people, college graduates, veterans, disabled personnel as well as former prisoners.

In addition, the regulation proposes to strengthen policy support on various aspects, such as investment, industry, region, finance, taxation, education, and talent, and broaden employment channels, as well as increase job opportunities, and optimize firms' employment security services.

Shanghai will also expand its employment space by encouraging and standardizing the development of flexible employment and new business forms. This means further improving the flexible employment support policies and services, construction of a part-time job market, social insurance, occupational injury protection and other services.

The newly revised law will come into effect from March 1.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     