Mayor meets with Canadian Ambassador to deepen practical cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the Canadian Ambassador to China, Jennifer May, and her delegation on Thursday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Jennifer May, the Canadian Ambassador to China

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the Canadian Ambassador to China, Jennifer May, and her delegation on Thursday.

Mayor Gong welcomed the ambassador's first visit to Shanghai since assuming office and introduced the economic and social development of the city.

He stated that Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for development in Shanghai.

Shanghai has been an important link for friendly exchanges between China and Canada, with Shanghai having established sister city relationships with Montreal in 1985 and Quebec Province in 2011. During the 2020 China International Flower Expo held in Shanghai, the Quebec Garden from Canada brought a colorful display to audiences.

Looking forward, Gong expressed the hope for further deepening practical cooperation with Canada, welcoming more Canadian companies to participate in the Import Expo and to invest in Shanghai, strengthening innovation cooperation and friendly port and city exchanges, and achieving higher-level mutual benefits for the people of the two regions.

May expressed her pleasure to visit Shanghai and learn about heartwarming stories of exchanges between Shanghai and Montreal and Quebec Province, as well as her impression of the important role that Shanghai plays in China-Canada cooperation and its significant role in the economic field. Many figures from the business, finance, design, and culture sectors have contributed to the exchanges between Canada and Shanghai.

She hopes to further deepen cooperation in health care, financial services, and clean energy between the two regions and jointly plan for future development.

Consul General of Canada in Shanghai, Dave Murphy, also participated in the meeting.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
