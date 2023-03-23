﻿
News / Metro

High-speed railway service resumes between Shanghai and Hong Kong

High-speed rail services are set to resume between Shanghai and Hong Kong, as of April 1. Tickets for the journey, which takes about 8 hours, are already available for booking.
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A screenshot of the 12306 app shows tickets of high-speed railway trains to Hong Kong are available now.

High-speed railway service between Shanghai and Hong Kong is set to resume from April 1, and tickets are available for booking from Thursday, the China Railway Shanghai Group announced.

The train runs between Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, crossing through 10 stations in four regions, including Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Guangdong provinces, as well as Hong Kong.

The entire 1,632-kilometer journey will take 7 hours and 56 minutes. The trains which operate the route are 16-carriage Fuxing bullet trains.

There three kinds of tickets for adult passengers – 894-yuan (US$131) second-class seats, 1,452.5-yuan first-class seats, and 2,856.5-yuan business seats. Children's tickets are halved on the basis of adult tickets.

Local passengers who have a travel plan to Hong Kong or need more information, can visit the railway website (https://www.12306.cn/en/index.html) or the 12306 app, or they can go to ticket windows at railway stations.

The group reminds that passengers who buy tickets through 12306 website or app should make the purchase at least 30 minutes before train departure from Shanghai, and more than 45 minutes before departure from West Kowloon Station.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China Railway
Hongqiao
﻿
