﻿
News / Metro

'Inclusive Space' offers internships, new positions for mentally challenged

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:21 UTC+8, 2023-03-23       0
A charity project, initiated by Shanghai Daily and City News Service, that provides vocational training and internship for mentally impaired students is now offering new positions.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:21 UTC+8, 2023-03-23       0
'Inclusive Space' offers internships, new positions for mentally challenged
Ti Gong

Students from the Putuo District Ganlin Junior Vocational and Technical School learn cooking.

A local charity project, initiated by Shanghai Daily and City News Service, that provides vocational training and internship for mentally impaired students is now offering new positions.

Seven students from the Putuo District Ganlin Junior Vocational and Technical School were interviewed by staff from Marriott International and three of its local hotels on Thursday.

'Inclusive Space' offers internships, new positions for mentally challenged
Ti Gong

A Huangpu District Special Education Vocational School student arranges food in the kitchen of a Marriott International hotel.

The "Inclusive Space" project was launched in August last year to provide vocational training to students with autism, Down syndrome and other mental or intelligent disabilities to help enhance their social integration and smoothen their transition into the workforce. A batch of coffee shops and hotels has offered training and internships to the mentally disabled.

Four students from the Huangpu District Special Education Vocational School started their four-month internship at Marriott International hotels and have made great progress in their positions.

'Inclusive Space' offers internships, new positions for mentally challenged
Ti Gong

The boy is able to follow his mentor to arrange food and plates at the buffet section, where there are customers.

"One boy who works in the kitchen is able to follow his mentor to arrange food and plates in the buffet section, where there are customers. We are very glad for their improvement," said Tang Lu, Marriott International's senior human resources manager for China .

"We are happy to come to the Ganlin school today to interview more students. We have nearly 1,200 disabled employees at some of our 300 Marriott hotels."

'Inclusive Space' offers internships, new positions for mentally challenged
Ti Gong

Students from the Putuo District Ganlin Junior Vocational and Technical School learn embroidery.

Wang Jiawen was one of the seven students who was interviewed on Thursday. She expressed strong interest in working in a hotel.

"I have learned cooking, table serving and preparing desserts and dim sum at school. I want to try my skills in a real workplace. I am not afraid," said the 18-year-old intelligently challenged student.

'Inclusive Space' offers internships, new positions for mentally challenged
Ti Gong

Wang Jiawen (right) shows her embroidery works to Tang Lu, Marriott International's senior human resources manager in China, during the interview on Thursday.

Vocational school officials said such internships offer a good chance to enhance students' social involvement and help schools and teachers better know the demand of employers.

"To help such children's employment, we have launched various courses to improve their vocational skills. While school courses are far removed from the real workplace, we teachers can know the real condition of the workplace and refresh our teaching content through such programs," said Zhang Jin, principle of the Putuo District Ganlin Junior Vocational and Technical School.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Zhang Jin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     