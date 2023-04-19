﻿
Shanghai lures global scientists, sets sights on research and innovation

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:58 UTC+8, 2023-04-19
Shanghai is taking steps to attract more global scientific talent, with a series of incentives. The move encourages participation in government projects and scientific research.
Imaginechina

An aerial view of the Zhangjiang High-tech Park in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai will encourage overseas companies and professionals to take charge of key research projects as a new measure to further delegate power and invigorate scientific innovation.

Foreign-funded research and development centers in the city can undertake government-funded scientific research projects alone or together with local universities, scientific institutes or companies, the city government said in a guideline released on Tuesday.

Foreign investors will be encouraged and supported to set up R&D centers and open innovation platforms, according to the guideline.

Foreign experts and scientists appointed by local companies and research institutes will also be supported to lead the government-funded scientific research projects as an effort to attract top global talent.

Scientific professionals from abroad may also receive expedited work permit applications, visa applications for their families, and school enrolment for their children, the guideline said.

Imaginechina

The permanent venue of the World Laureates Forum at the Shanghai Lingang Special Area.

The guideline includes 18 optimized policies to delegate more authority and relax the rules for local universities, companies, research institutes and scientific professionals.

It aims to offer more supportive policies to cap the city's ambition, and become a scientific innovation center with global influence.

Local universities and colleges, for instance, will have more freedom to carry out scientific researches with a "negative list."

Companies will be motivated with financial support, to focus more on innovation. A group of small-and-medium size scientific innovation enterprises will be incubated.

Young scientific researchers will also have more chances for promotion under an optimized talent appraisal system, according to the guideline.

The city in 2022 posted the actual use of foreign capital exceeding US$23.9 billion, hitting a record high in scale. A total of 60 regional headquarters and 25 R&D centers of foreign companies were added last year, making the cumulative numbers reach 891 and 531 respectively.

Imaginechina

Zhangjiang High-tech Park in Pudong.

﻿
