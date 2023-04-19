﻿
Shanghai Mayor meets with Marubeni president to discuss development strategy

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Masumi Kakinoki, president and CEO of Marubeni Group, and his delegation on April 18.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Masumi Kakinoki, president and CEO of Marubeni Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Masumi Kakinoki, president and CEO of Marubeni Group, and his delegation on April 18.

Gong stated that Shanghai is currently comprehensively implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai's development.

The economic performance of Shanghai in the first quarter of this year has shown a good momentum of accelerated recovery. Shanghai remains one of the most favored investment destinations for foreign investors and one of the preferred locations for the layout of multinational companies' industrial chains.

It is expected that Marubeni will continue to optimize its functional layout in Shanghai, introduce more international top-notch innovative resources and products, continue to assist Shanghai in the construction of the "five centers" and green low-carbon transformation, and continue to make good use of the platform of the China International Import Expo to share China's market opportunities.

The Shanghai Municipal Government will continue to create a first-class market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, and continue to provide precise services for various types of enterprises, to enable enterprises to achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Kakinoki said that Shanghai has achieved admirable development achievements. Marubeni's green strategy is highly compatible with Shanghai's promotion of green low-carbon transformation and the achievement of carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. As a comprehensive trading company, Marubeni hopes to work with companies from various fields in China and Shanghai to jointly develop the Chinese and global markets and create a win-win situation.

Marubeni Group is one of Japan's representative comprehensive trading companies and has established its China regional headquarters in Shanghai.



