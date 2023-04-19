Innovative glass and ceramic works in focus at 'Firewood and origin' show

The exhibition "Firewood and origin" looks to the teachers at Shanghai Art & Design Academy for an innovative take on ceramic and glass work, rooted in traditional Chinese culture.

Ti Gong

Rooted in traditional Chinese culture, a new art exhibition featuring innovative glass and ceramic work embraces Taoist philosophy as its inspiration.



Dozens of exhibits from teachers at the Shanghai Art & Design Academy are on display at the exhibition titled "Firewood and Origin," at Marie's Gallery in Changning District.

Li Fubiao, head of the academy's glass art innovation workshop, led his students in showcasing Taoist thought in their glass designs. He asked his students to explore and learn traditional Chinese culture and spirit before make their creations.

Ti Gong

Another teacher Yao Lan encouraged her students to express their thoughts and emotions through ceramic figures they created. She led a ceramic aesthetic lab at the academy where her students' ceramic works could be incubated into commercial products.

The academy has hosted two public exhibitions of creative designs from its teachers and students in efforts to help raise the student employment rate.

The over 2,000-square-meter Marie's Gallery was renovated from the old Marie pigment space, with an on-site exhibition introducing the history of the century-old pigment brand.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: Through May 5, 10am-5pm



Admission: Free

Venue: Marie's Gallery

马利美术馆

Address: 3300 Yan'an Rd W.

延安西路3300号