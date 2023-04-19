﻿
News / Metro

Instant-noodle maker fined for insulting language in product description

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:16 UTC+8, 2023-04-19       0
An online seller of self-heating rice-noodle on T-mall was fined 800,000 yuan for using insulting language in their product description, which referenced a food poisoning victim.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:16 UTC+8, 2023-04-19       0

An online seller of self-heating rice-noodle on T-mall was fined 800,000 yuan for using insulting language in their product description, which referenced a food poisoning victim.

Shanghai Meiling Catering Trade & Management Co named their hotpot "Get-rich Clam Rice-noodle Priced at 1.76 million Yuan," on its online store, displayed other pictures containing news articles about food poisoning and a family demanding compensation of 1.76 million yuan (US$255,350) following the death of a relative from eating their product.

The market watchdog determined that the description had hurt the feelings of consumers and had caused adverse social consequences.

Instant-noodle maker fined for insulting language in product description

The description picture of the self-heating rice-noodle with clam

The incident occurred five months ago when a woman surnamed Chen purchased four boxes of "garlic-flavored self-heating rice noodles with clam" online.

Three boxes were consumed, causing vomiting, fever, and diarrhea in Chen, her daughter, and mother.

Chen died after ineffective treatment at a local hospital. The local judicial appraisal center and public security bureau could not rule out that acute poisoning caused by eating the rice noodle was the cause of death.

After negotiations failed, Chen's husband Lu demanded compensation from the rice-noodle maker for his deceased and injured family members, totaling 1.76 million yuan.

On March 2, the official online store of the rice-noodle brand was exposed for promoting a product called "get-rich clam rice-noodle price at 1.76 million yuan," using an image related to the news of a woman who allegedly died after eating self-heating food. The promotion stunt quickly drew attention online.

On March 4, the rice-noodle maker issued a statement apologizing for the incident, claiming it was posted by one of their chain's online store operation staff members who acted out of an irrational emotional outburst. The staff member has since been dismissed.

Instant-noodle maker fined for insulting language in product description

"It's a life, but the brand only sees the incident's harm to their brand," one Weibo user commented.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     