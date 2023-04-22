﻿
Huai'an showcases its agricultural products

With fresh crayfish from famed Xuyi County and hairy crabs from Hongze Lake, Huai'an's agricultural promotion event has opened.
With fresh crayfish from famed Xuyi County, high-quality pork, hairy crabs from Hongze Lake along with hundreds of other agricultural products, Huai'an agricultural promotion event opened in Shanghai on Friday.

Located in neighboring Jiangsu Province, Huai'an City is surrounded by an abundant water system, including Hongze Lake, which makes it rich in agricultural resources.

As of 2025, Huai'an plans to establish more than 20 major agricultural product supply bases for Shanghai, with an annual supply of more than 100,000 tons of high-quality rice, more than 50,000 tons of fruits and vegetables, more than 30,000 tons of livestock and poultry products, and more than 50,000 tons of high-quality aquatic products.

Ti Gong

Visitors taste crayfish at the Huai'an promotion.

More than 60 agricultural enterprises are represented.

Some 45 agricultural projects were linked between Shanghai and Huai'an companies via the promotion with a total amount reaching 10.3 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion).

The event, along with a two-day agricultural exhibition, is held in the Shanghai Agricultural Exhibition Hall.

It is the first time that Huai'an has brought its agricultural products to enrich the dining table of Shanghai residents, and further cooperate with local companies.

Ti Gong

Exhibitors livestream crayfish and related products at the promotion.

"The event will further help Huai'an's high-quality agricultural products to enter Shanghai's market," said Ye Junping, an official with Shanghai's agriculture and rural affairs authority.

The event host, Huai'an government, prepared special food, such as cooked crayfish, fish balls as well as gorgon fruit, for visitors to taste. They also offered discounts on many on-display products.

Source: SHINE
