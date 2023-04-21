﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai restaurants reprimanded for food wastage

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
A Starbucks and Thai restaurant in Shanghai were recently reprimanded for failing to adhere to food wastage regulations, according to city watchdogs.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

A Starbucks outlet in Minhang District and a Thai-style restaurant in Xintiandi were exposed by Shanghai's market watchdog on Friday for failing China's anti-food waste law, which came effective in 2021.

The Starbucks at The Hub, a commercial complex in Minhang, was found negligence to remind customers of food frugality duties last month.

A warning was delivered by officials from the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation as a result.

The cafe has put a poster in obvious place to promote the virtue of frugality as rectification efforts, according to market regulators.

The Xintiandi outlet of The Market Lane Thai was found to have the same problem without anti-food waste signage or reminders from service staff.

It was given a warning as well.

To curb food wastage, China has launched a comprehensive "Clear Your Plate" campaign in recent years, with restaurants and canteens displaying anti waste posters and banners and media publishing content that promotes the virtue of frugality.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Starbucks
Minhang
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     