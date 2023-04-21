﻿
News / Metro

Officials applaud smoking ban at Shanghai Disney Resort after visitor permanently banned

Local official supports Disney's smoking ban after visitor permanently banned for smoking in non-smoking area.
Ti Gong

The smoker collapses at Shanghai Disney Resort after being stopped by staff for smoking in a non-smoking area.

The local tobacco control association has expressed their support for the smoking ban management at Shanghai Disney Resort after a male visitor was permanently banned from entering the park for smoking in a non-smoking area within the park.

"Shanghai Disney Resort has fulfilled its responsibilities for smoking control in accordance with relevant regulations, protecting the health and safety of visitors and the public. We fully support their efforts and extend our sympathy to the affected staff and performers," the official said.

On April 19, a man was caught smoking in a non-smoking area within Shanghai Disney Resort, prompting park staff to try and stop him, according to a video circulated online.

The man became angry and demanded an apology from a worker, who tearfully complied. However, he continued to smoke, and the police had to intervene.

Suddenly, the man collapsed to the ground, causing the cancellation of the colorful parade scheduled for that day.

Ti Gong

Police intervene in the smoking incident.

"The visitor involved in the incident on the parade route yesterday will be banned from entering the park again, and his behavior will be further investigated by the police." Shanghai Disney Resort responded in a statement on April 20.

"Shanghai Disney Resort has fulfilled its responsibilities for smoking control in the park, in accordance with Article 6 and Article 8 of the local Public Place Smoking Control Regulations." The local tobacco control association stated.

Shanghai has been increasing its efforts in smoking control and regulation in recent years, and the officials emphasized that a smoke-free environment depends on everyone's participation and support.

Ti Gong

The official statement of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
