Shanghai turns out an iodine deficient place

Shanghai residents are apparently low on iodine, a necessary nutrient for metabolism and growth, authorities said. So iodine supplements in salt are important for a balanced diet.

Shanghai is an iodine deficient region, so a proper iodine supplement through salt is necessary and important, said the Shanghai Health Commission during this week's National Nutrition Week.

Studies found iodine-added salt is a major source of iodine for local residents, while iodine from aquatic food is low in diets.

Experts said iodine is a necessary nutrient for metabolism and growth and its level of local residents is proper and safe according to monitoring over the past 20 years. There is no direct evidence to relate iodine-added salt with thyroid cancer, officials said.

During the national nutrition week, Shanghai will carry out education campaigns to promote nutrition awareness, promote health alerts on sugary beverages, and select 10 excellent canteens for elderly homes with good nutrition in diet design.