Renji Hospital offers combined treatment for weight-loss surgery

Renji Hospital is now offering a combined service for obese patients, which includes weight-loss and a plastic surgery used as a treatment for stomach tightening.

Renji Hospital is offering a new combined service for obese patients, who can receive one-stop treatment for weight-loss surgery as well as plastic surgery in skin tightening treatment.

A man who lost 40 kilograms in weight-loss found excessive skin became loose after the surgery dropping from the belly to the thigh. He was deeply frustrated by the condition.

He went to Renji Hospital, which carried out a tummy tuck (or abdominoplasty), a surgical procedure to remove excess fat and skin from the abdomen due to substantial weight loss, after evaluation.

Doctors removed a total of 420 grams of abdominal tissues and "hid" the cut in the bikini line. The cut will become invisible in the future.

Doctors said the follow-up skin tightening treatment is important for patients with weight-loss surgery to improve their image and raise their quality of life.

The hospital has provided a united outpatient service with participation of doctors from plastic surgery and gastrointestinal surgery departments to provide a one-stop and multidisciplinary solution for people with obesity to reduce weight and firm the skin, medics said.