Over 800 representatives attend city's 15th trade union congress

800 representatives attended the 15th Congress of the Shanghai General Trade Union, discussing working conditions, migrant workers and women in the workforce.

Ti Gong

Over 800 representatives from various industries attended the 15th Congress of the Shanghai General Trade Union, running from May 15 to 17, for ideas on improving working conditions and environment that may help further spur the city's growth.

About 83.5 percent of the 830 union representatives are grassroots workers. Women account for 45.5 percent of the total, with members from the post-1980s generation accounting for 22.5 percent.

According to the trade union, 9.2 percent of the delegates are migrant workers or those working in emerging sectors.

Zhu Chunnan, a domestic helper, served as a representative from Changning District for the first time.

She's been working as a domestic helper for nearly 20 years and now serves expat families.

"I am very excited to attend the congress and want to bring its voice to the grassroots," said Zhu.

Ti Gong

"The union has played a significant role in guaranteeing the rights and interests of employees, and I've also attended various vocational skill training sessions under the help of the union," she said.

"As a migrant worker, I received a subsidy under the help of the union when I encountered financial difficulties upon arriving in Shanghai," she added.

She learned foreign languages such as English and Japanese, and continues to learn different skills.

"Keep learning is necessary. I also equip myself with etiquette, and learn the cultural differences between different countries to provide better services for expats," said Zhu.

She has also grasped the cooking skills of western-style food and bakery.

As a "model worker" in Shanghai, Zhu believes her success lies in "serving clients with heart and perseverance."

Pan Asuo, an elevator installation and repair worker, and a representative, was excited to be present.

"The union plays a major role and inspires innovation in the workers," he said.

Over the last five years, 132 health-care spots and 71 fitness stations for employees have been established at industrial parks or office buildings in the city.

The city has also honored 683 workers as "Shanghai Craftsmen."

The union said it will step up efforts in delivering help to needy employees, and continue to guarantee the legal rights and interests of employees.