Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected from Tuesday to Thursday

Shanghai is expecting heavy rain and wind, with thunderstorms beginning Tuesday night. Wednesday is set to be the most serious day in the term, while sun will return on Friday.

Commuters had better make early preparations on Wednesday as Shanghai is bracing for heavy rainfall and strong wind from Tuesday night to Thursday morning, local weather authorities warned.

Wednesday is expected to be the most serious day during the term with short-term downpours, thunderstorms as well as gale-force wind.

Accumulated precipitation in some areas is expected to reach 50-70 millimeters, with a maximum hourly precipitation up to 20-40 millimeters.

Tuesday was cloudy and sweltering with mercury topping 31 degrees Celsius, while the temperature is about to drop dramatically on Wednesday to between 23 and 20 degrees, said officials.

The rain and wind force are forecast to decrease from Wednesday night.

The cloudy and sunny weather is likely to return from Friday when the mercury will rebound to between 19 and 26 degrees.