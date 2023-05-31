﻿
J.P.Morgan looks to deepen cooperation in Shanghai's financial industry

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:15 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P.Morgan Chase & Co, and his delegation on Tuesday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P.Morgan Chase & Co

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P.Morgan Chase & Co, and his delegation on Tuesday.

Chen said that Shanghai is currently deepening high-level reform and opening up, accelerating the construction of the "Five Centers," and making greater contributions to China's modernization journey in the Shanghai-style.

With the continuous deepening of the international financial center construction, digitalization, and green low-carbon transformation, it brings new space and opportunities for domestic and foreign financial institutions to develop in Shanghai.

He hopes that J.P.Morgan will leverage its international influence and network resources to continuously promote various international financial institutions to invest and expand their businesses in Shanghai.

They should focus on innovation in products and services in the fields of science and technology finance and green finance, share experiences, optimize their layouts, and expand their business to provide more insights for Shanghai's future development.

The city will continue to optimize the business environment, enhance the level of opening-up, and provide better conditions and services for domestic and foreign enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

Dimon said that the 19th J.P.Morgan Chase China Summit held in Shanghai attracted many global investors to gather in Shanghai, demonstrating confidence in China and Shanghai's development.

In recent years, J.P.Morgan has made significant progress in its various businesses in Shanghai. They will increase their business layout in Shanghai, deepen cooperation in science and technology finance and green finance, and better serve global enterprises in understanding and investing in Shanghai, thus facilitating the construction of Shanghai's international financial center.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
