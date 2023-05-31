How to do overseas remittance in China

SkyRemit is an income remittance product designed specifically for foreigners in China to transfer money to their overseas accounts.

SkyRemit

SkyRemit, meanwhile, is an income remittance product designed specifically for foreigners in China to transfer money to their overseas accounts. Both the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department and the People's Bank of China regulate it.

SkyRemit has a full English user interface, 24/7 customer service, quick processing time, and lower costs compared with traditional banking services.

SkyRemit also offers users real-time, favorable exchange rates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it a time-efficient, cost-effective, and hassle-free alternative.

Step 1: Scan the QR code to sign up and open a trust account (known as ACS account).

Step 2: Transfer yuan from your China bank account to the trust account.

Step 3: Once the foreign exchange rate is confirmed, funds are transferred into your overseas accounts.







Note:

The minimum amount per transaction is 500 yuan, while the maximum is 100,000 yuan.