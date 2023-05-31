﻿
News / Metro

How to do overseas remittance in China

Ye Fengting
  14:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0
SkyRemit is an income remittance product designed specifically for foreigners in China to transfer money to their overseas accounts.
Ye Fengting
  14:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0

SkyRemit

SkyRemit, meanwhile, is an income remittance product designed specifically for foreigners in China to transfer money to their overseas accounts. Both the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department and the People's Bank of China regulate it.

SkyRemit has a full English user interface, 24/7 customer service, quick processing time, and lower costs compared with traditional banking services.

SkyRemit also offers users real-time, favorable exchange rates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it a time-efficient, cost-effective, and hassle-free alternative.

Step 1: Scan the QR code to sign up and open a trust account (known as ACS account).

How to do overseas remittance in China
How to do overseas remittance in China
How to do overseas remittance in China

Step 2: Transfer yuan from your China bank account to the trust account.

How to do overseas remittance in China

Step 3: Once the foreign exchange rate is confirmed, funds are transferred into your overseas accounts.



Note:

The minimum amount per transaction is 500 yuan, while the maximum is 100,000 yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     