﻿
News / Metro

33,000 purchasers expected to attend East China Fair in Shanghai

Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
The East China Fair, the largest regional trade fair in China, opened in Shanghai on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0

The East China Fair, the largest regional trade fair in China, opened in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The four-day event is expected to attract 33,000 purchasers from home and abroad, injecting further growth momentum into east China's foreign trade sector.

The fair has 5,234 booths and a total exhibition area of 105,200 square meters, arranged in six categories: garments, textiles, gifts, home products, overseas products and cross-border e-commerce.

The fair will support foreign trade enterprises in east China to explore the international market, and help Chinese and foreign exhibitors connect with buyers, said Zhang Xiong, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai municipal government.

China's foreign trade is showing strong resilience, growing 4.7 percent year on year to 16.77 trillion yuan (about 2.34 trillion US dollars) in the first five months of 2023, customs data shows.

Amid efforts to stabilize trade and improve its structure, the Ministry of Commerce will make better use of major trade fairs, support trade enterprises to attend overseas fairs, enhance the development of the country's processing trade, and promote the accelerated development of new foreign trade business models, according to ministry official Xiao Lu.

The fair is regarded as an important barometer of China's foreign trade, and is held jointly by nine provinces and cities in east China, including Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     