Therapy dogs bridge communication for children with autism

At Shanghai Feiye Art Special Education Center in Minhang District, a group of children with autism welcomed some special guests – six therapy dogs.

Ti Gong

In a warm and healing approach, several therapy dogs served as a bridge of "communication" to open the locked-in worlds of a group of children with autism.

With the interaction and touch of the therapy dogs on Monday, the children created paintings themed on therapy dogs with the accompaniment and help of volunteers from pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim.

Ti Gong

The children opened their hearts via "dialogue" and touch with the dogs and interaction, and walked onto the stage to introduce their paintings. Some showed off their talents and skills in the finale.

Dogs are being used in therapies to help children with autism escape their locked-in worlds.

The therapy dogs are mild-tempered and super patient, and they are willing to be hugged and touched by strangers, according to the operator of PFH (Paw For Heal), a charity project to get children with autism involved in organized activities with dogs.

The dogs need to receive strict training, guidance and pass exams before they can offer such services, it said.

Ti Gong

Having therapy dogs assist in the treatment of children with autism and Alzheimer patients is common in European countries, but a relatively new concept in China.

Via the assistive intervention of animals, volunteers help these children establish trust and communication with the outside world.

Before the charity event, volunteers also received training to grasp how to communicate with children with autism and how to work with the therapy dogs.

"These children depict the colorful world from their eyes via these paintings, which touch the heart of others, although they are not good at communication," said Wu Qi, head of the program.

"Dogs are not just a family companion, but they can play a significant role in society," Wu added. "We hope to help more with our team members and these therapy dogs."

"The volunteer experience was delightful, and the event helped me learn more about therapy dogs and they also need our care," said Jiang Jiang, a volunteer from Boehringer Ingelheim.

Ti Gong