Progress achieved in city's major projects

By the end of June, the total investment in Shanghai's major projects had reached 110.04 billion yuan (US$15.3 billion), accounting for 51.2 percent of the annual plan.

By the end of June, the total investment in Shanghai's major projects had reached 110.04 billion yuan (US$15.3 billion), accounting for 51.2 percent of the annual plan, according to the Shanghai Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Construction.

Construction on technology industry projects has accelerated this year, with 44.42 billion yuan already invested, accounting for 54.4 percent of the annual plan.

Seven livelihood projects had their basic construction completed in the first half of this year. Among them, four were completed in June, including the Huaneng Shidongkou No. 1 power plant's 2×650,000-kilowatt coal replacement project, the third phase of Shanghai Polytechnic University, the Ophthalmology Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Center of Shanghai General Hospital, and the Orthopedic Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Center of Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital.

The Beiheng Passage, once known as Shanghai's "No. 1 project" in infrastructure, successfully passed through the Xinjian Road Tunnel and Metro Line 4 in the first half of the year.

The Guanglan Road Station of Metro Line 21 was successfully sealed at the end of June. Unlike traditional stations, this is a multi-functional complex project that will incorporate work, business, culture, education and residence.