﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Public Transportation Card encourages low-carbon lifestyle

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:37 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
Users of the Shanghai Public Transportation Card app are now receiving a greater incentive to live a low-carbon lifestyle, exchanging low-carbon points for digital yuan.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:37 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
Shanghai Public Transportation Card encourages low-carbon lifestyle
Ti Gong

A promotional event for National Low Carbon Day in Xuhui

A low-carbon approach to promote green transportation among the public was implemented during the annual National Low Carbon Day, falling on July 12 this year.

From Wednesday, users of the Shanghai Public Transportation Card app will generate carbon emission reduction in real time by swiping NFC (Near Field Communication) public transportation cards via cell phones when taking subway and buses, according to the Shanghai Public Transportation Card Co.

As a result, the carbon emission reduction amount generated can be exchanged for digital yuan based on scientific calculation on the app of Icago (沪碳行), under the cooperation of the company and GreenEarth FinTech which is registered in Xuhui District.

Shanghai Public Transportation Card encourages low-carbon lifestyle
Ti Gong

The app page

The app, a carbon inclusive platform with digital yuan payment launched by GreenEarth FinTech, enables users to obtain carbon emission reduction amount via various means such as walking, cycling, taking public transport, and answering questions in exchange for digital RMB.

Users have their individual carbon accounts on the app.

The aim of the app is to promote a green and low-carbon lifestyle among the public, thus fueling the target of carbon peak and neutrality.

The launch was made during an event to promote low-carbon lifestyle among the public in Xuhui District on Tuesday with an initiative on active response against climate change and promotion of green and low-carbon development made.

China is striving to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     