Shanghai Public Transportation Card encourages low-carbon lifestyle

Users of the Shanghai Public Transportation Card app are now receiving a greater incentive to live a low-carbon lifestyle, exchanging low-carbon points for digital yuan.

Ti Gong

A low-carbon approach to promote green transportation among the public was implemented during the annual National Low Carbon Day, falling on July 12 this year.

From Wednesday, users of the Shanghai Public Transportation Card app will generate carbon emission reduction in real time by swiping NFC (Near Field Communication) public transportation cards via cell phones when taking subway and buses, according to the Shanghai Public Transportation Card Co.

As a result, the carbon emission reduction amount generated can be exchanged for digital yuan based on scientific calculation on the app of Icago (沪碳行), under the cooperation of the company and GreenEarth FinTech which is registered in Xuhui District.

Ti Gong

The app, a carbon inclusive platform with digital yuan payment launched by GreenEarth FinTech, enables users to obtain carbon emission reduction amount via various means such as walking, cycling, taking public transport, and answering questions in exchange for digital RMB.

Users have their individual carbon accounts on the app.

The aim of the app is to promote a green and low-carbon lifestyle among the public, thus fueling the target of carbon peak and neutrality.

The launch was made during an event to promote low-carbon lifestyle among the public in Xuhui District on Tuesday with an initiative on active response against climate change and promotion of green and low-carbon development made.

China is striving to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060.