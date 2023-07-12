﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai marks National Low Carbon Day and promotes low-carbon lifestyle

A low-carbon bazaar featuring the recycling of waste, exchanges of unused items for gifts, and games on green lifestyles was held at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.
Ti Gong

Visitors inspect a stall at the bazaar.

A slew of activities including exhibitions and a bazaar are taking place in the city on Wednesday to mark the annual National Low Carbon Day falling on July 12 this year and promote a low-carbon lifestyle.

A low-carbon bazaar featuring the recycling of waste, exchanges of unused items for gifts, and games on green lifestyles was held at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

On display were intangible cultural heritage such as straw weaving with the combination of environmental protection elements, intelligent energy-saving, and emission reduction housing solutions, and even carbon neutral organic mooncakes.

An environmental protection fashion show was staged featuring garments made from waste items by design teams from Donghua University, and ideas regarding how innovation impacts on people's low-carbon lifestyles were shared.

The second batch of low-carbon development practice zones in the city was unveiled at the same time. These include the Shanghai International Resort, the south part of Yangpu Riverfront Area, Qiantan International Business District, the former Expo Site, and the Zhenru Subcenter.

Ti Gong

A fashion show features garments made from waste.

An exhibition at the east branch of Shanghai Library in the Pudong New Area allows people to explore the low-carbon efforts of Shanghai residents over the past decade.

Covering a wide range of sectors such as green energy, architecture, transportation, resource recycling, carbon sinks, and biodiversity, the exhibition will run through the end of August.

At the interactive area, people will follow "the journey of a plastic bag", an display that aims to raise awareness for the reduction of plastic bag use.

The annual day is in its 10th year and Shanghai has been actively promoting low-carbon lifestyles to the public during the decade, officials noted.

"Allowing residents to experience the change of low-carbon efforts and enjoy the delight from a low-carbon lifestyle is the target, and we hope people will be aware of low-carbon lifestyles and safeguard our homeland by dedication to environmental protection," said Tang Jiafu, Party secretary of the city's ecology and environment bureau, on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Models show fashion garments made from waste items.

Ti Gong

Many visitors are attracted to the bazaar.

Ti Gong

Straw weaving handicrafts are shown at the bazaar

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
