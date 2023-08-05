Sun in morning, showers in afternoon as heat returns

Scorching weather, with the mercury more than 35 degrees Celsius, is about to return to Shanghai from Sunday.

Scorching weather, with the mercury more than 35 degrees Celsius, is about to return to Shanghai from Sunday as this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, is moving farther away.

Sunday is forecast to be cloudy and sunny with afternoon showers in some areas. The temperature will range between 28 and 35 degrees.



The "sunny in the morning and showers in the afternoon" mode will continue next week with highs around 32-34 degrees and lows around 28 degrees.

This year's 13th solar term in Chinese traditional calendar, liqiu, or the start of autumn, will fall on Tuesday.

However, the official autumn is still far from us. The term usually marks that temperatures will gradually drop, and the temperature difference between day and night will be sharper.