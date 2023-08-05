﻿
News / Metro

Sun in morning, showers in afternoon as heat returns

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0
Scorching weather, with the mercury more than 35 degrees Celsius, is about to return to Shanghai from Sunday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0

Scorching weather, with the mercury more than 35 degrees Celsius, is about to return to Shanghai from Sunday as this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, is moving farther away.

Sunday is forecast to be cloudy and sunny with afternoon showers in some areas. The temperature will range between 28 and 35 degrees.

The "sunny in the morning and showers in the afternoon" mode will continue next week with highs around 32-34 degrees and lows around 28 degrees.

This year's 13th solar term in Chinese traditional calendar, liqiu, or the start of autumn, will fall on Tuesday.

However, the official autumn is still far from us. The term usually marks that temperatures will gradually drop, and the temperature difference between day and night will be sharper.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     