Shanghai sees an average nightly movement of more than 1.77 million people. There is a suitable way for everyone to spend a night out in Shanghai.

7pm. At the largest outdoor night market in Shanghai, thousands flood in for the delectable street food. 9pm. The stunning nightscape of the Bund has never failed to impress. 12am. A mixture of music, exotic flavors, and drinks fuels newcomers with excitement.

There is a suitable way for everyone to spend a night out in the city.



Statistics show that Shanghai ranks first in the country in terms of the intensity of nighttime lighting. The city also sees average nightly movement of more than 1.77 million people, truly a city that never sleeps.

So, what does Shanghai really offer after dark? Let's explain.