Taipei delegation arrives for Shanghai forum, visits Yangshan Deep-Water Port

A delegation, led by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to attend the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum.

The team members visited the Shanghai Yangshan Deep-Water Port in the morning, the first leg of their visit to the city.

Construction of the port kicked off in 2002 and its first phase was put into operation in 2005. It's the largest intelligent container port in the world.

It was listed as the best port performer in 2022 in the third edition of the global Container Port Performance Index, developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its annual throughput reached 23 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) last year, which is expected to climb to more than 40 million TEUs in the future.

The port was also one of the starting points for direct sea shipping across the Taiwan Strait. In 2008, two ships set sail from Yangshan for the Port of Kaohsiung in Taiwan Province.

It has also become a must-see stop for delegations from Taiwan.

Ti Gong

The Taipei delegation also visited the waste treatment facility at the Laogang ecological and environmental protection base in the Pudong New Area.

They will attend the 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on Wednesday.

Centering around the theme of "new trends, new development," the 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum aims to promote experience exchanges and discussions on topics ranging from the digital economy, low-carbon and sustainable development, to smart medical care.