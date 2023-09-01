2.2m students begin new semester, as schools open

2.2 million students have begun a new semester of school in Shanghai, as of Friday. Schools across the country have opened, welcoming that start of a new academic year.

At Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District, the scene of parents and grandparents dropping children at the school gate and waving goodbye has returned.

Some parents were taking photos of their first-grade children at the gate to mark a milestone in their lives.

"It's a big day for my family as my first child now has formally kicked off her schooling," said one mother.

"She attended a three-day orientation session at the school and loved it very much. She got up at 6:45am and hopped to the school. We're happy to see that."

The school arranged a special class for students. It invited model worker Weng Weiliang, a rocket expert, to tell students stories behind China's development in the aerospace industry.

It has been a tradition for the school to invite model workers to share stories about different walks of life, to enable students to learn more about the country and inspire their interests in different fields.

Other schools also held special events for the first day.

At Minhang District Experimental School, students were asked to make "keys" to open doors to their dreams, encouraging them to set goals for the new semester and work hard to achieve them.

Dong Jun / SHINE

