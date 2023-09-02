Showers, cloudy weather forecast in Shanghai

The city can expect rain over the next few days, according to weather forecasters.

Saturday has been sunny with northeast winds. The highest temperature recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station stood at 31.4 degrees Celsius.

But Typhoon Haikui will bring showers.

According to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, from midnight to Sunday, the city will be dominated by cloudy weather and showers or thunderstorms, with heavy rain in some areas.

Local residents are advised to take umbrellas when going out, and keep a close eye on weather forecasts.

The temperature on Sunday will be between 26 and 29 degrees.

Next week, Shanghai will be affected by easterly air currents from the sea and experience scattered showers. The temperature will be stable, with the highs around 30 degrees and lows between 26 and 27 degrees.