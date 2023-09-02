﻿
News / Metro

Showers, cloudy weather forecast in Shanghai

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0
The city can expect rain over the next few days, according to weather forecasters.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0

The city can expect rain over the next few days, according to weather forecasters.

Saturday has been sunny with northeast winds. The highest temperature recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station stood at 31.4 degrees Celsius.

But Typhoon Haikui will bring showers.

According to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, from midnight to Sunday, the city will be dominated by cloudy weather and showers or thunderstorms, with heavy rain in some areas.

Local residents are advised to take umbrellas when going out, and keep a close eye on weather forecasts.

The temperature on Sunday will be between 26 and 29 degrees.

Next week, Shanghai will be affected by easterly air currents from the sea and experience scattered showers. The temperature will be stable, with the highs around 30 degrees and lows between 26 and 27 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     