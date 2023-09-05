Shanghai arts academy at forefront of aesthetic education program

Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts showcased its program during a livestream lecture to primary and secondary school students at the start of the new school year.

Ti Gong

A local arts academy is at the forefront of promoting aesthetic education, known for its role in appreciating beauty in art, for domestic students.

Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts showcased its aesthetic education program during a livestream lecture to primary and secondary school students on China Central Television at the start of the new school year.

The "After-school aesthetic education course," initiated by the academy in 2018, aims to introduce students to China's rich culture, elevate their aesthetic sense, and cultivate compassionate, virtuous citizens, said Jin Jiangbo, executive dean of the academy,

Professors with the academy have created standardized aesthetic education courses for domestic primary and secondary schools to encourage creativity and critical thinking, while preparing the students for the digital age.

The main themes of the courses include preserving cultural heritage, promoting public art, and fostering creative aesthetic education.

A dozen courses including more than 800 lessons have been designed. These cover topics such as "Exploring the world," "Chinese seal engraving," "Chinese painting and calligraphy," "Exploring colors," "Creative printing," "Wooden mechanical art," "Fashion design" and "Design thinking."

Ti Gong

In one of the most popular courses, students are guided to study and copy painter Huang Gongwang's (1269-1354) surviving work, "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains," which is considered one of the top artistic paintings in China.

The courses have been delivered to more than 40 primary and secondary schools around the country, benefiting more than 40,000 students every year, Jin said.

The aesthetic education courses have also been recognized as part of Shanghai's top-quality educational resources, and have created many new job opportunities for graduate students of the academy.

In the digital era, the college has pioneered courses blending art and technology to expand students' horizons in the digital realm, while promoting cultural identity, Jin said.

President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of strengthening aesthetic education to ensure the healthy growth of the country's youth, both physically and mentally. He noted that aesthetic education plays an important role in shaping a more beautiful mind.